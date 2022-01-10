Report: Akiem Hicks had confrontation with Bears defensive coach

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks will be a free agent this offseason, and the latest signs may be pointing towards his departure from the team.

Adam Jahns of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hicks had a dispute with Bears defensive line coach Chris Rumph both during and after the team’s game against the New York Giants in Week 18. The dispute was described as “heated and ugly.”

Jahns adds that it has been a frustrating year for Hicks, who had hoped to get an extension before the season but was unable to do so.

Hicks, a former Pro Bowler who has been with the Bears since 2016, did not play against the Giants due to an ankle injury. After the game, he also “liked” a series of tweets questioning the Bears’ decision-making.

Akiem Hicks’ likes says it all. pic.twitter.com/Dknx6MnWr5 — Chicago Sports Zone (@thechisports) January 9, 2022

The 6-11 Bears failed to make the playoffs this season. As for Hicks, he has been a Bears great and was previously named one of the top 100 players in franchise history. It has been a bad week of press for Chicago as another one of their franchise legends recently painted them in an unflattering light too.

