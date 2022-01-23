 Skip to main content
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling NBC game during day had fans so confused

January 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Al Michaels next to Cris Collinsworth

Sports fans are creatures of habit, and they were very much thrown off when tuning in to the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

The early NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams was televised on NBC, with the network’s No. 1 announcing team of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call.

Fans are used to NBC having the Sunday night game and hearing Michaels and Collinsworth announcing games at night. Hearing the two of them on the call for a game during the daytime was jarring for many.

Take a look at the fan reactions.

Michaels and Collinsworth form an excellent announcing team for NBC. But hearing them during the day threw many fans for a loop.

Was it odd for you to hear them during the daytime too?

