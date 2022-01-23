Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth calling NBC game during day had fans so confused

Sports fans are creatures of habit, and they were very much thrown off when tuning in to the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

The early NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams was televised on NBC, with the network’s No. 1 announcing team of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth on the call.

Fans are used to NBC having the Sunday night game and hearing Michaels and Collinsworth announcing games at night. Hearing the two of them on the call for a game during the daytime was jarring for many.

Take a look at the fan reactions.

It’s so weird hearing Al Michaels and Chris Colinsworth voice’s in the day time — Free Proche (8-9) (@Gamergod29) January 23, 2022

I don’t think I can get used Al Michaels calling a day game. Let’s just play this one later. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) January 23, 2022

My brain just short circuited hearing Al Michaels’ voice during a day game. — Darren, Lifelong Bengals Fan since 2020 (@djohn90) January 23, 2022

Weird watching Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth in the day time. — Josh Potter (@J_Potter) January 23, 2022

My body clock is entirely screwed up listening to Al Michaels call a day game. #NFLPlayoffs — Kyle ⭐️⭐️ (@BajaChasr) January 23, 2022

Hearing Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth for a day game just feels weird lol — Jesse (@jesse_guerrero5) January 23, 2022

It feels so weird hearing Al Michaels commentate a day game — RoquanSzn (6-11) (27-12) (@RoquanSzn_) January 23, 2022

Before today did Al Michaels know they played games during the day? — Mike Pilch (@mdpilch) January 23, 2022

Michaels and Collinsworth form an excellent announcing team for NBC. But hearing them during the day threw many fans for a loop.

Was it odd for you to hear them during the daytime too?