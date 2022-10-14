Al Michaels makes surprising comments about Daniel Snyder

Al Michaels was unafraid to tackle the Daniel Snyder saga on Thursday night, and even added some surprising commentary.

Michaels was calling the “Thursday Night Football” game for Amazon between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. Early in the fourth quarter, the veteran play-by-play announcer discussed the lengthy ESPN report about the investigations Snyder is facing.

Michaels opined that the NFL would leave to see Snyder sell his majority stake in the Commanders.

“The owners have a meeting scheduled in New York on Tuesday. It is not currently on the agenda. Just my feeling, I think what the league would love, is for Snyder to sell the team. Not have to go to a vote, but just sell the team. He’s just become a major problem around the league obviously,” Michaels said.

Al Michaels keeps it real on Dan Snyder pic.twitter.com/Ge2MhDp5gZ — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 14, 2022

The league’s other owners can vote Snyder out if 24 of 32 vote for the Washington owner to sell the team. Some may be fearful of voting to oust Snyder because of the concerning precedent it would establish.

What’s surprising is for an NFL announcer to tackle the subject and even offer an opinion. The league has some measure of control over the announcers for its games, so announcers commenting on sensitive league matters like that is tricky; most avoid it.

Either Michaels feels that he’s so established that he wouldn’t be endangering his job by talking about the situation, or he tacitly (or not so tacitly) received approval from high powers to share that opinion about Snyder on a national broadcast.

Despite all the negative attention he’s faced, Snyder is known for being difficult. He will not go down without a big fight.