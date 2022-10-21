Al Michaels had amazing gambling reference on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Al Michaels is a friend of the gambling man.

The veteran announcer has long endeared himself to sports fans by slipping relatable gambling references into his broadcasts. He did that to perfection at halftime of the Arizona Cardinals-New Orleans Saints game.

As the game went to the half with the Cardinals leading the Saints 28-14, Michaels noted how close to hitting the 43.5-point over/under line the game was.

“We’ve already had 42 points in the game. You know what that means for some people? A point and a half from the promised land,” Michaels said.

— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 21, 2022

That is a great reference.

Michaels knows his audience and knows what they have their eye on. And he knows they would be giddy to have the total so close to going over after only 30 minutes of football.

The Cardinals ended up winning 42-34 and eclipsed the 43.5-point over/under with ease. Arizona was also a small favorite in the game and covered the spread.