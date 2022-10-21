 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 20, 2022

Al Michaels had amazing gambling reference on ‘Thursday Night Football’

October 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Al Michaels on the field

Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Al Michaels is a friend of the gambling man.

The veteran announcer has long endeared himself to sports fans by slipping relatable gambling references into his broadcasts. He did that to perfection at halftime of the Arizona Cardinals-New Orleans Saints game.

As the game went to the half with the Cardinals leading the Saints 28-14, Michaels noted how close to hitting the 43.5-point over/under line the game was.

“We’ve already had 42 points in the game. You know what that means for some people? A point and a half from the promised land,” Michaels said.

That is a great reference.

Michaels knows his audience and knows what they have their eye on. And he knows they would be giddy to have the total so close to going over after only 30 minutes of football.

The Cardinals ended up winning 42-34 and eclipsed the 43.5-point over/under with ease. Arizona was also a small favorite in the game and covered the spread.

Article Tags

Al Michaels
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus