Al Michaels to miss ‘Sunday Night Football’ due to COVID-19 protocol

NBC announced on Friday that Mike Tirico will once again fill in for Al Michaels on the “Sunday Night Football” broadcast this week. The change is related to COVID-19.

While it’s unclear if Michaels has tested positive for the coronavirus, NBC said in a statement that the 76-year-old did not clear “COVID-19 safety protocols.” Michaels said he feels “great” and has not experienced any symptoms.

NBC: "Michaels has not been cleared to work this weekend’s game in accordance with NBCUniversal COVID-19 safety protocols." “I feel great, I have no symptoms, and my temperature this morning was 97.5. I look forward to returning to the booth as soon as possible,” Michaels said. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) December 18, 2020

Michaels had been scheduled to call Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, but Tirico will now work that game. Tirico was originally supposed to call the Carolina Panthers-Green Bay Packers game on Saturday night, but Joe Davis will step in for that.

Tirico called last Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Balls alongside Cris Collinsworth. NBC worked with Michaels before the season to schedule some “bye weeks” for Michaels, but his Week 15 absence will not be related to that.