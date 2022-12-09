Al Michaels shares his complaint about Rams PA announcer at SoFi Stadium

Al Michaels is no fan of the public address announcer at SoFi Stadium during Los Angeles Rams games.

Michaels was on the call for the Week 14 “Thursday Night Football” game between the Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. Late in the first quarter of the game, Herbstreit and Michaels were discussing whether the crowd was comprised more of Raiders or Rams fans.

That led Michaels to complain about the PA announcer and how out of place the announcer is.

“You have a PA announcer here who incessantly screams, ‘whose house?’ I hate it. He wants ’em to say ‘Rams house.’ But as far as the Raiders are concerned, well this is kind of like their Airbnb. It may not be their house, but …” Michaels said.

Michaels’ point is nothing new.

The Rams moved to Los Angeles for the 2016 season after spending over 20 years in St. Louis. Though they have a previous history in LA, the team was playing in Anaheim prior to its move to St. Louis. Despite their previous history in LA, and their Super Bowl win last season, the Rams still aren’t super popular in the city the way many other NFL teams are in their respective cities. Fans of opposing teams often draw more fans to SoFi Stadium during games against the Rams.

The Raiders played in LA from 1982-1994 before moving back to Oakland. They built a big fanbase in LA during their time there, and many fans who became Raiders fans have remained supporters of the Silver and Black.

Michaels was pointing out how silly it was for the annoying PA announcer to chant “whose house?” when the crowd was split between Raiders and Rams fans.