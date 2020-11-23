Al Michaels was completely baffled by Raiders’ ‘purple walrus’ audible

The Las Vegas Raiders have a fondness for tossing some unusual phrases into their pre-snap routine. One in particular got many people’s attention on Sunday night.

NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was just pointing out how unusual some of the Raiders’ audibles are in the first quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Chiefs. Just as he did, microphones picked up quarterback Derek Carr calling out the words “purple walrus.” Al Michaels could only repeat it with audible bafflement.

Whatever "Purple Walrus" means, it isn't a good thing for the Chiefs. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3axphA8Oyu — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) November 23, 2020

“Purple walrus” ended up going for a 16-yard gain, so it clearly worked out.

We’ve heard plenty of teams use strange things as audibles. “Purple walrus,” however, lives in its own weird universe.