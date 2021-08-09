Alan Faneca has had massive weight loss since playing days

Alan Faneca was a massive interior lineman during his playing career. These days, he is hardly recognizable.

Faneca was listed at 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds when he was a 9-time Pro Bowler as an offensive guard. He was a big dude who could block and knock people down.

Before Alan Faneca takes the stage let’s remember he looked like THIS when he played. Joe Thomas has been outdone. pic.twitter.com/SmRajovwan — Ben Byerly (@ben_byerly2) August 9, 2021

These days, Faneca looks more like a cyclist or racquetball player.

So what happened? Faneca became a distance runner upon retiring from the NFL after the 2010 season. He ran his first marathon after retiring and completed it in under four hours. Faneca also decreased his calorie consumption from 4,000 per day to around 1,800, and integrated an hour of cardiovascular exercise. He has dropped over 100 pounds since his playing days — and it shows.

The weekend of his induction, Faneca looked great, and about half the size as when he played.