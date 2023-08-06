Albert Haynesworth rips former Redskins star players as ‘trash’

Albert Haynesworth is not exactly the most beloved figure within the tapestry of Washington Redskins history. The retired defensive tackle did little to revamp that reputation with his latest comments.

In a recent appearance on OutKick Hot Mic, Haynesworth was asked by host Jonathan Hutton about his opinion of disgraced Redskins/Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. Haynesworth admitted that the two are “super close” and that they still communicate at least once a week.

Haynesworth’s lone critique of Synder was that he asserted the former owner did not know how to properly construct a football team. The 2-time All-Pro claimed the temperament within the locker room was a farce.

Haynesworth alleged that players were more focused on which clubs they were hitting after the games. He even went on to namedrop a few former Redskins players he considered to be “trash.”

“In that [Redskins] locker room, it was a joke,” said Haynesworth. “Most of them were trash. … DeAngelo Hall, Clinton Portis, Chris Cooley. They were a joke. They belong in Washington because they are what that team represented back then, which is trash.”

Albert Haynesworth says DeAngelo Hall, Clint Portis & Chris Cooley are "a joke" & "belong in Washington because they are what that team represented back then which is trash." Haynesworth discusses playing for Dan Synder in D.C. in 2009 & more on #HotMic w/ @HuttonOutkick. pic.twitter.com/9z71JBI3IB — OutKick (@Outkick) August 4, 2023

Haynesworth signed a 7-year, $100 million contract with the Redskins in 2009 that many consider to be one of the worst signings in NFL history. It is not surprising to hear him blame his teammates for the lack of success their team had on the field. The Redskins went 10-22 in Haynesworth’s two seasons in D.C. before he was traded the following season.

Haynesworth has long had a contentious relationship with the Redskins and their fan base. It is hard to blame the fans when Haynesworth’s most memorable play in his brief stint with the team belongs in every “Laziest NFL Moments” compilation.

This you Albert Haynesworth? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/YD0vzslyo2 — Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) August 5, 2023

Both the 2-time Pro Bowler’s former coach Mike Shanahan and teammate Cooley have openly despised Haynesworth years after their time together ended.

Over a decade after Haynesworth had his unceremonious exit from Washington, he still appears to be holding a grudge.