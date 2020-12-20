Video: Saints’ Alex Anzalone blows potential touchdown by missing fumble recovery

The New Orleans Saints blew an incredible opportunity to get a gift touchdown at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs punt returner Demarcus Robinson tried for an ambitious return with roughly 10 seconds left in the half and his team holding a 14-7 lead. Robinson fumbled backwards into the end zone, and it looked like any number of Saints players would fall on the ball and steal a game-tying touchdown just before halftime.

One problem, though: linebacker Alex Anzalone whiffed on the fumble recovery, causing it to go out of the back of the end zone.

Because the Chiefs had clearly possessed the ball on the return, it counted as a safety, so New Orleans got two points out of it. However, six were there for the taking if Anzalone hadn’t overshot the ball.

The Chiefs should be thanking their lucky stars after this one. They’ve had some real good fortune on plays like this in 2020, and while this was still bad, it could have been a lot worse.