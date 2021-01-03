Look: Alex Smith turned his leg brace into something awesome

Alex Smith will try to lead the Washington Football Team to an NFC East title on Sunday night, but his wife shared a reminder of how much he’s already triumphed just by getting to this point.

Elizabeth Smith shared a message on Instagram ahead of Sunday night’s NFC East decider between Washington and Philadelphia. The message is great, but even cooler are the accompanying images. Smith had the brace he used when recovering from his broken leg molded into the shape of the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s worth remembering just how much Smith went through to get back on the field. He broke his leg in November 2018, and there were legitimate concerns that the injury would end his career. Getting back on the field at all is a triumph for the 36-year-old, and that leg brace — which he had to wear for eight months — is a good symbol of that.

The 36-year-old Smith has gone 4-1 as a starter this season for Washington. He hasn’t played since Week 14 due to a right leg injury.