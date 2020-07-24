Alex Smith hits major milestone in recovery from devastating leg injury

Alex Smith has hit a major milestone in his recovery from a devastating leg injury.

Smith suffered a tibia and fibula fracture during Washington’s loss to Houston on Nov. 18, 2018. Not only was he carted off the field after having his leg broken, but he suffered a spiral fracture that caused more complications. On top of all that, Smith had a serious infection that threatened his career.

Despite everything, the 36-year-old has been cleared to resume football activities. In fact, ESPN reports that Smith will report to the team’s facility on Monday and undergo a physical.

Smith told ESPN he spoke with his doctors, who told him he had “zero limitations” based on the healing, which allows him to resume some football activities.

Smith was in his first season with Washington when he got hurt after being acquired in a trade with Kansas City as a replacement for Kirk Cousins. Now, Washington has Dwayne Haskins to develop at quarterback, with Kyle Allen behind him. Having Smith be part of that group will likely be a welcomed sight for Washington.