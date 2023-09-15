Alexander Mattison shares racist messages he got from fans after loss

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison did not play his best in Thursday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he took to social media to share some of the backlash he faced from fans over it.

Mattison rushed 8 times for 28 yards in Minnesota’s 34-28 loss to the Eagles. He added 3 catches for 11 yards and was one of four Vikings players to lose a fumble.

Shortly after the game, Mattison posted some of the direct messages he got from angry fans and fantasy managers on his Instagram story. Beware that the screenshots contain inappropriate language.

Alexander Mattison’s DM’s after the game. This is simply unacceptable, players are humans too and deserve respect. pic.twitter.com/ceFXrsDWvC — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 15, 2023

“Y’all can come at me all you want about fantasy and ‘you suck’ blah blah blah. I really could care less. But this s— is unacceptable,” Mattison wrote (edited by LBS for profanity). “SMFH I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in DM’s and comments, really reflect on WTF you say and how it could truly affect someone. Under my helmet, I am a human … a father … a son. This is sick. SMH”

Mattison is the Vikings’ clear lead back this season after they cut Dalvin Cook. The former Boise State star had 74 carries for 283 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. He played in all 17 games but in a limited role behind Cook.

Through two games this year, Mattison has 18 carries for 62 yards. He caught a touchdown in Minnesota’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.