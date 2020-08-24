All 77 positive coronavirus tests for NFL were false positives

The NFL had some issues with its coronavirus testing over the weekend, but teams should be pleased with the final result.

Several teams had to cancel or alter their practice schedules on Sunday after there were numerous positive COVID-19 tests across the league. In total, there were 77 positive tests from 11 different teams. All of those positives were returned from the same lab in New Jersey, which led to re-testing. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, all 77 tests that were re-run came back negative overnight on Sunday.

While the results are encouraging, the situation gives us a glimpse into how false positive tests could become an issue during the regular season. We have already seen one star player forced into quarantine because of a false positive.

Some have wondered if the NFL will be able to operate without a bubble like the ones used by the NBA and NHL. Thus far, the positive test rate has remained low with the regular season less than three weeks away.