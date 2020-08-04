Matthew Stafford removed from coronavirus list following false positive

Matthew Stafford was placed on the NFL’s coronavirus list recently, but it turns out the Detroit Lions quarterback did not contract COVID-19.

The Lions released a statement on Tuesday explaining what happened with Stafford. They say he was placed on the COVID-IR list following a test that produced a false positive result. Stafford was not cleared by the NFL after he tested positive following two negative tests. Another three negative tests confirmed that the one positive was a false result.

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/3C9jVHGbQV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 4, 2020

The statement from the Lions was somewhat strongly worded and indicates the team may have been frustrated with the testing process. You can understand why that would be the case if Stafford never had the coronavirus, but the protocols are going to be adhered to strictly. Placement on the COVID-IR list means that a player either tested positive or had confirmed contact with someone else who did.

We saw a similar situation play out with an MLB star who may have been forced to sit out due to a false positive result. The reality is there will likely be more of those situations going forward, and they could have a major impact on games if they happen during the regular season.