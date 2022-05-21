Allen Robinson shares why he’s excited to play with Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson had an inconsistent four-year stint with the Chicago Bears from 2018-2021, due in part to a quarterback carousel featuring Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Chase Daniel, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

Robinson’s production has often been masked by the offensive struggles of the teams that he’s played for. But after signing a three-year deal with the Rams this offseason, Robinson is expecting that to change.

Speaking with Rams staff writer Stu Jackson on Thursday, Robinson revealed one thing that has him the most excited about joining the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Coach [Sean] McVay and the offense that he’s put together and offense that these guys run, it’s been a top offense in the league for a reason,” Robinson said. “I truly believe that it’ll bring the best out of me, and I’ll be able to display all the elements of my game.”

McVay’s offense has certainly been kind to wide receivers in recent years, so it’s no wonder why Robinson is looking forward to being a part of it.

The Rams were fifth in receiving yards per game in the NFL last season (287.8), and second in receiving touchdowns (41).

Despite playing on teams with a below .500 record during his career, Robinson has put up great numbers. In 100 career games, the 28-year-old has 495 receptions for 6,409 yards and 40 touchdowns.

In 2015, Robinson was selected to the Pro Bowl after catching 80 passes for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Now, with an offensive mastermind as his new head coach and an elite quarterback in Matt Stafford to throw him the ball, Robinson has a chance to finally flourish.