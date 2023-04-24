Allen Robinson has big complaint about Rams tenure

New Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson seems happy to have left Los Angeles, at least judging from comments he made on Monday.

Robinson was traded from the Rams to the Steelers earlier in the offseason, and was introduced to Pittsburgh media on Monday. The veteran wide receiver seemed to have complaints about how he was used. In a quote that channeled Patrick Beverley, he criticized the Rams for using him as a “spoon” when he is best as a “fork.”

New #Steelers WR Allen Robinson II quotes Pat Beverly when I asked him about why things didn't work out in LA. "If you're a fork, you don't want to be used as a spoon the majority of the time." — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) April 24, 2023

Robinson was used more as an outside receiver rather than in the slot for the Rams, which apparently is not where he envisions himself being successful.

The move to Los Angeles was supposed to spark Robinson’s career revival after a subpar 2021 with the Chicago Bears. Instead, he was limited to just 10 games and caught a modest 33 passes for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns, despite coach Sean McVay’s desire to get him more involved in the offense. The fit just wasn’t there, but the move to Pittsburgh might be what he needs.