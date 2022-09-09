Sean McVay wants to get 1 Rams player more involved

Sean McVay does not want to see another David Copperfield game from one of his players.

The Los Angeles Rams coach McVay told reporters after his team’s blowout 31-10 loss in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday that he wants to get new receiver Allen Robinson more involved in the offense.

“We just didn’t get in much of a rhythm tonight, so it was tough to get anything,” said McVay, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I’d like to get Allen more involved, I’d like to get a lot more guys involved. Overall, it was just a tough night for us.”

Outside of Cooper Kupp’s trademark excellence and a few solid runs from running back Darrell Henderson Jr, the Rams offense was about as flat as a warm Keystone Light. Robinson was particularly invisible, getting only two targets and pulling down one of them for a grand total of 12 yards receiving.

This is probably the stance McVay needs to take with Robinson, who signed a steep three-year, $46.5 million free agent contract with the Rams over the offseason. Robinson is expected to be the No. 2 receiver in Los Angeles this season with Odell Beckham Jr. no longer on the roster, Robert Woods now in Tennessee, and Van Jefferson hobbled by a knee injury. But Robinson is having some clear growing pains to start, which is one of many problems that plagued the Rams in the opener.