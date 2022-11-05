Video of alleged Alvin Kamara assault goes public

Video of Alvin Kamara’s alleged assault in February has gone public, and it does not look good for the New Orleans Saints running back.

TMZ obtained the footage, which shows Kamara repeatedly punching and striking alleged victim Darnell Greene. Kamara’s initial attack appears to take Greene to the ground, after which other members of Kamara’s party become involved and appear to kick and stomp on the victim.

Sources close to Kamara told TMZ that the video did not contain the entire story, and that Greene became violent with Kamara first.

The incident took place in Las Vegas on Pro Bowl weekend, and has been under investigation since. In addition to the criminal case, Kamara is facing a lawsuit filed by the victim alleging significant physical harm. The video appears to back several allegations and assertions made within that suit.

The 27-year-old Kamara has not yet faced NFL discipline for his role in the incident. He has 700 total yards and three touchdowns for the Saints on the season.