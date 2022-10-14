Alvin Kamara lawsuit contains troubling new allegations

The man who says he was beaten by Alvin Kamara several months ago has filed a civil lawsuit, and it contains some troubling new allegations against the New Orleans Saints star.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer who represented 23 women who filed sexual assault lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana court Friday on behalf of Darnell Greene Jr. Greene is the man who was allegedly attacked by Kamara and others on Pro Bowl weekend in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. He is seeking damages in excess of $10 million after he claims to have suffered severe injuries that will linger and require more surgical procedures.

The lawsuit, which was provided to Larry Brown Sports, accuses Kamara and several friends of an unprovoked “vicious beating” on Greene that left him temporarily unconscious. The suit claims Kamara hit Greene numerous times and then bragged to friends afterward that he “connected with the [EXPLETIVE]’s jaw so hard.” One of Kamara’s friends allegedly responded that it “sounded like the [EXPLETIVE] got hit with a baseball bat.”

Kamara was arrested on felony battery charges and released on bail. The official report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states that Kamara punched Greene while Greene was unconscious on the ground outside an elevator at The Cromwell hotel. Several others who were with Kamara are accused of stomping Greene. Multiple criminal hearings for the running back been postponed at the request of his legal team.

Greene’s lawsuit contains several images from security footage that claim to show Kamara and others beating Greene. The issue is said to have arisen when Greene tried to board the same elevator as Kamara and his friends. Kamara is accused of forcefully stopping Greene from getting into the elevator and then punching him in the face numerous times. An image that shows Green with gruesome looking injuries to his face was also included in the suit.

Kamara, 27, is off to a slow start this season. He has 203 yards on 47 rushes in three games. He has added 110 yards receiving and has yet to score a touchdown. Kamara has missed some time with a rib injury.