Alvin Kamara calls out NFL Network reporter over Sean Payton story

The New Orleans Saints entered Sunday with just one win in their last five games, and a reporter hinted this week that former head coach Sean Payton may have played a role in the lone blowout victory. That was not the case.

Peter Schrager of NFL Network claimed on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” this week that Payton was in New Orleans for the Saints’ 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8. The way Schrager framed it, the Saints got a spark from Payton and then could not recreate it once their former coach left town.

“Sean Payton popped in because he had something to do in New Orleans, and like gave them a pep talk that week, they won 24-0,” Schrager said, as transcribed by John Sigler of Saints Wire. “And then Sean Payton leaves, and it’s like, maybe the worst thing he could have done was give them a taste of the Sean Payton magic. Because they won 24-nothing once he lit a fire under their asses, he called out the defense, then he goes back to L.A. where he’s living in Manhattan Beach or wherever, they’re back to not being able to stop or score any points, you know?”

Only part of what Schrager reported was true, and it was not the juicy portion. Alvin Kamara called Schrager out on Twitter for the “fake news.”

Schrager later replied and admitted that he got the story wrong. He said Payton was in New Orleans but did not address the team.

Misinterpreted this one. Payton was in town that week; didn’t address the team. I’ll own this one and eat it. https://t.co/5385s3uUgO — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) November 19, 2022

Give Schrager credit for owning up to his error, but it could not have been that hard for him to verify that information. In addition to working at NFL Network, he also serves as an analyst on “FOX NFL Kickoff.” Payton is one of his colleagues on that show. Perhaps Payton told Schrager a story that Schrager misinterpreted.

Whatever the case, that win over the Raiders was one of only a handful of bright spots for the Saints this season. Even if Payton did not address the team, having him around might be good luck.