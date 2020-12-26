Alvin Kamara reacts to possible fine for Christmas cleats after 6 TD game

Alvin Kamara was the story of the NFL on Christmas as he rushed for an incredible six touchdowns in the New Orleans Saints’ 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Kamara’s six rushing touchdowns were the most in an NFL game since Ernie Nevers accomplished the feat in 1929. That’s incredible.

Alvin Kamara has tied the all-time NFL record with 6 rushing TD in a game HOF Ernie Nevers of the Chicago Cardinals was previously the sole record holder, with 6 rush TD in a 1929 win over the Bears — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 26, 2020

Beyond the six touchdowns, Kamara also drew plenty of attention over his Christmas-themed cleats. He wore a red cleat on his right foot and a green cleat on his left foot.

Alvin Kamara’s got the Christmas cleats today (via @Saints) pic.twitter.com/0yXItdtllI — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 25, 2020

The cleats are a violation of the NFL’s uniform policy, which puts Kamara in jeopardy of a fine. He called the NFL the “Grinch” for possibly fining him over the cleats.

Alvin Kamara: "If they fine me, I'll just match it and send it to charity. The Grinch always tries to steal Christmas." — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) December 26, 2020

Teammate Cam Jordan had a hilarious remark about the possible fine.

Cam Jordan asked what he thinks about Alvin Kamara likely getting fined for wearing Christmas cleats: "Well, when the hall of fame calls to come get the cleats, now he's just got to charge them … so he can break even." #Saints — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 26, 2020

Kamara rushed for six touchdowns in a game. Six! We doubt he’ll let any possible fine ruin his week.