Alvin Kamara reacts to possible fine for Christmas cleats after 6 TD game

December 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Alvin Kamara Christmas cleats

Alvin Kamara was the story of the NFL on Christmas as he rushed for an incredible six touchdowns in the New Orleans Saints’ 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

Kamara’s six rushing touchdowns were the most in an NFL game since Ernie Nevers accomplished the feat in 1929. That’s incredible.

Beyond the six touchdowns, Kamara also drew plenty of attention over his Christmas-themed cleats. He wore a red cleat on his right foot and a green cleat on his left foot.

The cleats are a violation of the NFL’s uniform policy, which puts Kamara in jeopardy of a fine. He called the NFL the “Grinch” for possibly fining him over the cleats.

Teammate Cam Jordan had a hilarious remark about the possible fine.

Kamara rushed for six touchdowns in a game. Six! We doubt he’ll let any possible fine ruin his week.

