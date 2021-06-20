 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 20, 2021

Alvin Kamara has new job with NASCAR

June 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Alvin Kamara

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has parlayed his NASCAR fandom into a job.

On Sunday, Kamara announced that he was joining NASCAR as its first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor. According to NASCAR.com, Kamara’s role will involve working with the sport on “strategic planning and creative opportunities” to attract new fans.

Kamara is actually the perfect person for a role like this. A year ago, he decided to check out the sport after it banned the Confederate flag at events, and he very quickly became enthusiastic about it. Obviously, the fascination wasn’t a fleeting one. In fact, Kamara’s Louisiana-based juice bar, The Big Squeezy, sponsored a car in February’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona.

Worry not, NFL fans: Kamara is still committed to his day job. He’s not particularly thrilled with some of its recent changes, but he’s going to be a huge part of the Saints offense in 2021 as they adjust to life after Drew Brees.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus