Alvin Kamara has new job with NASCAR

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has parlayed his NASCAR fandom into a job.

On Sunday, Kamara announced that he was joining NASCAR as its first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor. According to NASCAR.com, Kamara’s role will involve working with the sport on “strategic planning and creative opportunities” to attract new fans.

Excited to announce that I’ve officially joined @NASCAR as the first Growth and Engagement Advisor! pic.twitter.com/8kOvDKwtQZ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 20, 2021

Kamara is actually the perfect person for a role like this. A year ago, he decided to check out the sport after it banned the Confederate flag at events, and he very quickly became enthusiastic about it. Obviously, the fascination wasn’t a fleeting one. In fact, Kamara’s Louisiana-based juice bar, The Big Squeezy, sponsored a car in February’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona.

Worry not, NFL fans: Kamara is still committed to his day job. He’s not particularly thrilled with some of its recent changes, but he’s going to be a huge part of the Saints offense in 2021 as they adjust to life after Drew Brees.