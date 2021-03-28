Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan rip NFL over 17-game season

The first reaction to the NFL’s expanded schedule among players does not appear to be a positive one.

New Orleans Saints teammates Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan reacted to the announcement of a 17th regular season game on social media, and neither seemed particularly happy about the decision.

We all knew it was comin, he knew it, she knew it, they knew it, I knew it… https://t.co/J9JiIhLmaQ pic.twitter.com/Y0uhfW1Bss — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 28, 2021

Kamara’s response was more blunt: “S— dumb… as hell..”

The reaction isn’t a shock, and it may be representative of where most players stand. The NFLPA wanted significant concessions to agree to a 17-game season during negotiations, and it was not something they were eager to pursue. Players are concerned about injuries and the added wear and tear of another game on top of an already difficult season.

The NFL might not be done making major changes to its schedule, either.