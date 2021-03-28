 Skip to main content
Sunday, March 28, 2021

Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan rip NFL over 17-game season

March 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Alvin Kamara

The first reaction to the NFL’s expanded schedule among players does not appear to be a positive one.

New Orleans Saints teammates Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan reacted to the announcement of a 17th regular season game on social media, and neither seemed particularly happy about the decision.

Kamara’s response was more blunt: “S— dumb… as hell..”

The reaction isn’t a shock, and it may be representative of where most players stand. The NFLPA wanted significant concessions to agree to a 17-game season during negotiations, and it was not something they were eager to pursue. Players are concerned about injuries and the added wear and tear of another game on top of an already difficult season.

The NFL might not be done making major changes to its schedule, either.

