Alvin Kamara hints that he will play for Saints on Sunday

Alvin Kamara sounds like he will be playing for the New Orleans Saints in their playoff game on Sunday.

Kamara tweeted on Thursday a very simple message: “See y’all Sunday.”

See y’all Sunday — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 8, 2021

Kamara was in danger of missing the team’s Wild Card playoff game against the Chicago Bears due to COVID-19. The Saints running back tested positive for COVID last week and missed the Saints’ Week 17 game at Carolina. However, Kamara has been practicing with the team virtually this week.

Had the Saints’ playoff game been scheduled for Saturday, Kamara would not have been eligible to play. But he would be eligible to play on Sunday due to the 10-day quarantine rule following a positive test.

Kamara is the Saints’ leading rusher and receiver and has scored 21 touchdowns this season.