Alvin Kamara could miss Saints’ playoff game after positive COVID test

Alvin Kamara’s status for the New Orleans Saints’ playoff opener is in serious doubt after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kamara had mixed test results, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a positive result was confirmed on Friday afternoon. The running back was subsequently placed on the Reserve/COVID list, definitely ruling him out for Sunday’s regular season finale at Carolina.

More importantly, the test result makes it likely that Kamara will be forced to miss the team’s first playoff game. NFL rules state that players who test positive are to quarantine for at least ten days, a period that would also contain next Saturday and Sunday. The Saints can still grab the NFC’s first-round bye and avoid playing next weekend, but that would require them to beat the Panthers, as well as a Green Bay loss at Chicago and a Seahawks win at San Francisco.

Kamara is currently asymptomatic, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. However, Kamara’s ten-day quarantine will still be required thanks to a December rule change by the NFL.

Kamara had played in all 15 of the Saints’ games so far in 2020. He’s racked up a career-high 1,688 yards from scrimmage, and is tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns thanks in large part to a record-tying Christmas performance. He would be an enormous loss for New Orleans.