Amazon adding prominent ex-All-Pro defender to their NFL coverage

June 28, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Aqib Talib speaking

Amazon continues to collect NFL talent like Infinity Stones.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Amazon has officially hired retired former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib to work their “Thursday Night Football” broadcast on Prime Video. Talib will be doing pre-game, halftime, and postgame coverage.

Talib, 36, retired in 2020 after playing 13 seasons in the NFL. He made two All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls over that span and also won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Since retiring, Talib has worked as a commentator for FOX Sports.

It has been quite the last few months for Amazon, as they have assembled a Dream Team of sorts for their “Thursday Night Football” coverage. Talib will join fellow retired ex-NFL stars Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick on the team to go along with play-by-play voice Al Michaels and in-game analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Amazon also just announced the addition of a well-known sideline reporter.

