Amazon adding prominent ex-All-Pro defender to their NFL coverage

Amazon continues to collect NFL talent like Infinity Stones.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that Amazon has officially hired retired former All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib to work their “Thursday Night Football” broadcast on Prime Video. Talib will be doing pre-game, halftime, and postgame coverage.

Talib, 36, retired in 2020 after playing 13 seasons in the NFL. He made two All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls over that span and also won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. Since retiring, Talib has worked as a commentator for FOX Sports.

It has been quite the last few months for Amazon, as they have assembled a Dream Team of sorts for their “Thursday Night Football” coverage. Talib will join fellow retired ex-NFL stars Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick on the team to go along with play-by-play voice Al Michaels and in-game analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Amazon also just announced the addition of a well-known sideline reporter.