Charissa Thompson lands new NFL broadcasting gig

NFL fans will be seeing more of Charissa Thompson during the 2022 season, as the longtime sports media personality has officially landed a new gig.

Amazon announced on Tuesday that Thompson will host the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts next season. Thompson said in a statement that she is excited to work alongside former NFL players Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman, who have all been hired by Amazon as studio analysts.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be joining Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ crew on the road each week this season,” Thompson said. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to expand my NFL responsibilities and I can’t wait to work with Ryan, Richard — whom I affectionately call ‘Sherm’ (12th Man respect) — and my old friend Tony Gonzalez.”

Thompson has been the host of the “FOX NFL Kickoff” pregame show since 2013. She will continue with that role while also working for Amazon.

Amazon has hired Al Michaels as play-by-play announcer and Kirk Herbstreit as in-game analyst. While the tech giant may have missed out on some of its top targets, there will certainly be plenty of recognizable faces on “Thursday Night Football” broadcasts this year.