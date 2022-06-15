Amazon makes announcement about Richard Sherman

Amazon announced some news about Richard Sherman on Tuesday.

The tech giant shared that they have officially hired Sherman to serve as a member of their “Thursday Night Football” team. Sherman will serve as a pregame, halftime and postgame analyst.

The Thursday Night Football broadcast team is starting to come together. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will work as the play-by-play and game analyst broadcast team. Sherman and Tony Gonzalez will be among the pregame/postgame analysts.

Amazon is planning to make more hires, according to their press release. This will be the first season where they are the exclusive TV home of “Thursday Night Football.” They will broadcast 15 regular season games and one preseason game.

Sherman, 34, played 11 seasons in the NFL. He played five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Sherman’s best seasons came with the Seattle Seahawks. He made five Pro Bowls while with Seattle, and six overall during his career.