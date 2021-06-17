Report: Amazon could pursue Peyton Manning as lead NFL analyst

Peyton Manning has been pursued for a television role by pretty much every network that has the rights to NFL games. None have succeeded in getting him on board, but things might be different for Amazon.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon has at least considered launching a pursuit of Manning to make him the lead analyst for its “Thursday Night Football” package. Amazon has the financial pull to at least tempt Manning, and could theoretically offer “Tony Romo money” — something similar to the 10-year, $180 million contract Romo signed with CBS — to get Manning on board.

Marchand cautions that Amazon has not yet committed to pursuing Manning, and may not even do so, instead preferring to assess its options at the moment. However, it could be enticing to pair Manning with Al Michaels, who is reportedly being considered for play-by-play.

Manning has long been eyed as a broadcaster by just about everyone. He’s resisted every opportunity so far, though he’s apparently come closer and closer as time has gone on. His ultimate preference seems to be ownership, which may be stopping him from accepting a role. However, Thursday nights could be an appealing prospect to him, especially if Amazon is willing to pay up for his services.