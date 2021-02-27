Report: Amazon likely to produce own broadcasts in new NFL deal

It looks likely that Amazon will land “Thursday Night Football” as part of the league’s new television rights package. That, in turn, sounds like it will bring some new voices to NFL TV broadcasts.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Friday that Amazon will likely hire its own production team for its broadcasts, meaning it will bring in its own announcers and crew. In the past, Amazon broadcasts have simply been simulcasts of the “Thursday Night Football” television broadcasts produced by FOX or CBS.

I'm told that Amazon is likely to do their own production, meaning hire their own broadcasters, etc. if they get Thursdays. https://t.co/Eh0o6GvWAa — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 27, 2021

Thursday night broadcasts could theoretically be good breeding grounds for NFL broadcasting talent. It’s not a bad gig, either, as it’s still a guaranteed national audience for one night a week.

Whatever Amazon does, they’ll have to be careful to ensure things go better than some of their streaming broadcasts have previously.