Amazon becomes latest retailer to pull Redskins merchandise from website

The Washington Redskins appear to be in the process of changing their team nickname, but if they weren’t already, the latest blow may push them closer to doing so.

Amazon said Wednesday they would stop selling all Washington merchandise on its website, and also sent a notice to affiliated third-party sellers to remove any flagged items within 48 hours.

“With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team’s name and logo from our stores,” Amazon told sellers in a notice obtained by Annie Palmer of CNBC. “Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation.”

The writing is on the wall for Washington now, if it wasn’t already. Nike removed all Washington merchandise from its store, and stadium sponsor FedEx also publicly asked Washington to change the name. With that much public pressure being put on the franchise, it’s no wonder that reports indicate a name change is likely.