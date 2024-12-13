Amazon makes huge Trent Williams mistake during 49ers-Rams ‘TNF’ game

Amazon suffered a bad case of mistaken identity during their airing of “Thursday Night Football” this week.

In the first half of Thursday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, the Amazon Prime broadcast cut to the 49ers sideline. The conversation shifted to the injury absence of 49ers veteran left tackle Trent Williams, and a graphic aired identifying a player in street clothes on the sideline as Williams.

But you guessed it. The player in question wasn’t actually Williams. Instead, it was Nesta Jade Silvera (another injured 49ers player, albeit one who is a defensive tackle).

Here is the video of the screw-up.

"There's Trent Williams, who's a big part of the grit of that offensive line." – Kirk Herbstreit One tiny problem… that was, uh, not Trent Williams… pic.twitter.com/hHmRMI5D17 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2024

Amazon analyst Kirk Herbstreit also compounded the mistake by repeating the incorrect info out loud. While he was probably relying on his graphics team to get it right, Herbstreit was unable to spot the error in real time.

Williams is an 11-time Pro Bowler who has been in the NFL since 2010 and often makes headlines for his hotheaded moments on the field. But none of that stopped him from being mistaken on Thursday for Silvera, a second-year player with a total of nine career appearances in the NFL.