Packers assistant seemingly duped by fake Amon-Ra St. Brown quote

The Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Thursday in convincing fashion, and they may have been partly fueled by a fake quote providing some bulletin board material.

The quote, attributed to Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, made the rounds during the week prior to the game. The social media post claimed St. Brown had said he “can’t name a single player” on the Green Bay defense, even though St. Brown never said anything of the sort.

That did not stop Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery from hearing about the alleged quote and apparently falling for it. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Montgomery made reference to it when congratulating quarterback Jordan Love after the win.

This was a fake quote from St. Brown. I was walking behind Jordan Love to his postgame presser and Packers DL coach Jerry Montgomery yelled at Love: “Ask 14 if he knows anybody on defense’s name now!” Love got a kick out of it. Twitter is a dangerous place y’all😂 https://t.co/3qXIbqtO8x — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 24, 2023

“Ask 14 if he knows anybody on defense’s name now!” Montgomery told Love.

The line has its roots in something DK Metcalf said about the Los Angeles Rams earlier this season. Even though the quote, or at least its attribution, was fake, it apparently provided some real motivation behind the scenes.