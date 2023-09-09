 Skip to main content
Saturday, September 9, 2023

DK Metcalf has brutally honest take on Rams’ secondary

September 9, 2023
by Grey Papke
DK Metcalf without a helmet

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DK Metcalf is preparing to go against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but he is apparently still coming to grips with the specifics of his opponent.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver was asked Friday about his thoughts on the Rams secondary, and Metcalf gave a very honest assessment.

“To be honest with you, I can’t name one player in that secondary,” Metcalf admitted.

As disrespectful as this quote is, Metcalf can be somewhat forgiven considering the overhaul the Rams’ defense has seen over the offseason. Jordan Fuller is the only veteran option back there, with Jalen Ramsey having been traded to Miami prior to the start of the season.

This will still count as bulletin board material for the Rams defense. That said, as long as Metcalf can avoid in-game taunting, he has a good chance to put up solid numbers on Sunday.

