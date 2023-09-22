Andrew Luck gets in on infamous meme with surprise TV appearance

Andrew Luck has largely remained hidden from the public spotlight since he abruptly retired from the NFL in 2019, but the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback made quite the appearance on “Thursday Night Football” this week.

Luck was a special guest on the Amazon Prime “Thursday Night Football” postgame show following the San Francisco 49ers’ 30-12 win over the New York Giants. The four-time Pro Bowler dressed as Capt. Andrew Luck.

Captain Andrew Luck has returned as the war is over… amazing pic.twitter.com/5gXi2cxRJO — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 22, 2023

Luck’s outfit paid tribute to one of the best parody Twitter accounts of all time. For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Capt. Andrew Luck account, it has more than 400,000 followers and portrays Luck like a Civil War hero who writes letters to his mother. As an example, the tweet below was sent in 2018 leading up to one of the Colts’ games against the Miami Dolphins.

Dearest mother —

The merriment over our most recent victory must be cut short. Word has reached me that a unit of Dolphin men seek battle. Confounding. While they march to our dry land home camp, we shall drill in water so as not to be outmaneuvered. Great vigilance.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) November 19, 2018

Luck, who is now 35, took part in a quiz game with the Amazon Prime crew. He may not be in football shape anymore, but the Stanford graduate still has his smarts.

Andrew Luck is a very smart man!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/R3mhEM1wEC — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 22, 2023

While many NFL fans were crushed by Luck’s retirement, others were just as disappointed to say farewell to the Capt. Andrew Luck account. Though, the genius behind the account did send a great retirement message.

Luck spent seven years with the Colts. He threw for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his final season in 2018.