Andy Dalton continued shameful streak with Saints’ ‘MNF’ loss

Andy Dalton is definitely below The Andy Dalton Line at this point.

Dalton and the New Orleans Saints snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite holding a 16-3 lead (and the football) with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, New Orleans crumbled on both ends of the field and allowed Tampa Bay to score 14 late points unanswered to win 17-16.

PointsBet Sportsbook shared that New Orleans’ stunning loss was the 13th consecutive loss for Dalton in a road primetime game. Within that streak is also a run of eight straight primetime losses of any variety for Dalton (per CBS Sports).

Andy Dalton has lost 13 straight road primetime games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2U5ZNVp9RW — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 6, 2022

Andy Dalton has lost 8 straight games in primetime pic.twitter.com/y9o13crjRp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 6, 2022

The 35-year-old Dalton, who took over as the Saints’ starting quarterback in Week 4 after Jameis Winston got hurt and has since kept the job, actually was not terrible on Monday night. He completed 20-of-28 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. But Dalton failed to get a single first down on two crucial Saints’ drives in the fourth quarter, even taking a huge sack with under three minutes left to effectively doom his team’s chances.

Granted, there was a much bigger culprit for New Orleans’ loss here. One of Dalton’s teammates really let him down in a critical moment.