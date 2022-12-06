Mark Ingram shares message to Saints fans after costly error

Mark Ingram shared a message for New Orleans Saints fans after committing a costly error in the team’s 17-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Ingram stepped out of bounds a yard shy of the first down marker late in the fourth quarter with his team up 16-3 on the Bucs. The next play was third-and-1, and the Saints threw an incompletion. They ended up punting the ball away to the Bucs, who wound up scoring on consecutive touchdown drives to win the game.

Ingram was playing hurt and should not have been in the game. That still didn’t stop him from apologizing and taking responsibility after the game.

Im sick about this one. Regardless of circumstances or how I feel I have to get that fresh set of downs for the squad. I apologize to my teammates my coaches and my city for a crucial mistake. We work way too hard and sacrifice blood sweat and tears. I will be better. ⚜️🖤 — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) December 6, 2022

Even if he was hurt, Ingram needs to know the circumstances to understand the importance of getting that first down. If he had his head in the game, he would have gone the extra step to get the first down.