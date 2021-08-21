 Skip to main content
Saturday, August 21, 2021

Andy Dalton gets crushed on Twitter after poor preseason performance

August 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Andy Dalton

Preseason isn’t necessarily indicative of what will happen in the regular season, but Andy Dalton still isn’t inspiring a lot of confidence for the Chicago Bears.

Dalton played the entire first half of Chicago’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, and inspired little confidence. He went 11-for-17 for 146 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. While he did find Rodney Adams for a 73-yard touchdown pass, it was the only real ball movement the Bears had all half, and accounted for half of Dalton’s passing yards.

At one point, Bears fans could be heard booing Dalton and chanting for rookie Justin Fields.

Many on Twitter immediately went after Dalton for his play, as well as the Bears for their handling of the quarterback situation.

Some pointed out that the Bears’ struggles on offense went beyond Dalton, pointing out one play where Chicago’s offensive line essentially folded in the face of Buffalo’s pass rush.

The Bears trailed 34-6 at halftime. To make matters worse, Dalton was badly outplayed by ex-Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who threw for 221 yards in the first half.

Dalton has been adamant that the starting job in Chicago is his, and the Bears have taken that stance publicly as well. However, it’s very hard to take that seriously when Dalton is playing like he did on Saturday. If it continues into the regular season, the job won’t be his for long.

