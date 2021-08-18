Andy Dalton has strong response to talk of Justin Fields taking his job

Justin Fields has been impressive during training camp and in the preseason, which has led to a lot of talk about the former Ohio State star starting for the Chicago Bears in Week 1. It does not sound like Andy Dalton is going to let that happen.

It seems like the majority of Bears fans want Fields to be the team’s starting quarterback. Dalton was asked by a reporter on Wednesday how he has been able to handle that, and he gave a very confident response.

“Justin’s going to have his time and Justin’s going to have a great career, but right now is my time” — Andy Dalton, QB1 pic.twitter.com/Fd8KDwnvQq — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 18, 2021

“Do I want the fans behind me and this team and all that kind of stuff? Yes. Do I want them behind Justin? Absolutely, I do, but that’s not my focus,” Dalton said. “I can’t focus on all that right now. Justin’s gonna have his time and Justin’s gonna have a great career. But right now it’s my time, so my focus is on being the best player I can be for this team and doing everything I can to help this team win.”

You have to admire Dalton’s attitude toward the situation. For what it’s worth, Bears head coach Matt Nagy recently said Dalton is still QB1. He did, however, stop short of naming Dalton the Week 1 starter.

Fields completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s exhibition win over the Miami Dolphins last week The first-round pick also rushed for 33 yards and a score. One play in particular showcased how he is capable of becoming a nightmare for defenses (video here).

Nagy said earlier in the offseason that Dalton is the Bears’ starter. That will likely remain the plan heading into Week 1, but Dalton will have to play well and win games. Otherwise, Nagy is going to face a tremendous amount of pressure to give Fields a shot.