Andy Reid, Brett Veach getting 6-year contract extensions from Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl season and rewarding some of their team leaders with contract extensions.

The Chiefs are finalizing 6-year contract extensions with Andy Reid and Brett Veach, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

The two men will be under contract with the organization through 2025 under their new deals.

Reid, 62, has been the head coach for Kansas City since being fired by the Eagles after the 2012 season. He has gone 77-35 over seven seasons with the team, never once having a losing record. His teams have won double-digit games in six of his seven years and made six playoff appearances as well. Reid is regarded as one of the best coaches of the last few decades and cemented his legacy with a Super Bowl win.

Veach, 42, joined Kansas City at the same time as Reid in 2013. He has been the general manager since 2017 after John Dorsey was fired.

Patrick Mahomes indicated that Reid’s presence was a big factor in him signing his contract extension with the team.