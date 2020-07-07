Andy Reid has no plans to retire from NFL any time soon

Andy Reid has been in a head coach in the NFL since 1999, and he has no plans to retire any time soon.

Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs announced a major move on Monday when they signed Patrick Mahomes to a 10-year contract extension. Prior to signing, Mahomes wanted assurances that Reid would continue to stick around as the team’s head coach. Mahomes says the assurance from Reid played a big role in him signing.

“I haven’t gotten to that point mentally to where I’m thinking about retirement. I love doing what I’m doing,” Reid said via the Kansas City Star.

Reid is 62, so a 10-year contract for Mahomes would take the head coach into his 70s. That sounds good to the coach.

"If it takes me into my 70s, then let's roll, doggone it, Herbie," Chiefs coach Andy Reid, 62, said after I asked him what this 10-year extension does for his future. Yes, I got a "doggone it, Herbie." My year is made. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) July 7, 2020

Reid capped his legacy in February when his Chiefs, quarterbacked by Mahomes, won the Super Bowl. He celebrated Mahomes’ extension in a funny way.

Long viewed as an offensive innovator and consistent winner, the lack of a Super Bowl was the only glaring hole on Reid’s likely Hall of Fame resume. Now he and Mahomes will have plenty more chances to win Super Bowls together over the ensuing years.