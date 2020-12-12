Andy Reid sent Brian Flores great gift after key Dolphins win last season

Andy Reid takes care of those who help him out.

In Week 17 last season, Brian Flores’ Dolphins upset the heavily favored New England Patriots 27-24. That win meant that Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs nabbed a first-round bye, and ultimately ended up with home field advantage throughout the playoffs thanks to the Baltimore Ravens’ loss to Tennessee. The Chiefs parlayed that advantage into a run to Super Bowl LIV, which they ultimately won.

As a gesture of thanks to Flores and the Dolphins for delivering that bye, Reid revealed this week he had sent the Miami head coach some Kansas City barbecue.

“So, I thought I’d just send him a little thought from Kansas City, you know,” Reid said, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Kansas City is known for its barbecue, so no better present to get from the good Kansas City barbecue here.”

Flores confirmed the story, and made clear that the gift did not go to waste.

“It was good barbecue — it went fast,” Flores said Thursday. “Had my brothers over, not sure if we had some other people over. We enjoyed it. So, I was very thankful to Andy for that. And yeah, it went very quickly. K.C. barbecue is very good.”

There’s clearly a lot of mutual respect between the two coaches. Their teams will meet this week, with Reid hoping his Chiefs aren’t Flores’ next upset victim.