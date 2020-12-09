Brian Flores has great quote about trying to defend Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins will face arguably their toughest task of the season on Sunday when they host the Kansas City Chiefs, and head coach Brian Flores understands how difficult it will be to have his team ready.

Flores was asked on Wednesday about Kansas City’s explosive offense. He had extremely high praise for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and said he wishes the Dolphins could play with 14 players on defense.

“Andy’s got every play in the history of the NFL. I wish we could have 14 defenders. That’d be nice,” Flores said, via NFL Update.

The Chiefs have more playmakers than almost any defense can account for. Patrick Mahomes is having another MVP-caliber season, and he has the luxury of being able to throw to Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has made Kansas City even more dangerous, and Reid even has Le’Veon Bell now to use in a change-of-pace role.

While he may not admit it publicly, Reid knows how difficult it is for opposing coaches to devise a game plan to stop his offense. The Chiefs coach hinted at that with the great remarks he made about Mahomes following a comeback win earlier this season.

Despite all that, the Dolphins should be a formidable opponent. They’re a surprising 8-4 this season, and Flores has a background as a defensive coordinator. Miami has allowed just 17.7 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL. They will need to play up to that standard to have a shot at beating the defending Super Bowl champions.