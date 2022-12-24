 Skip to main content
Video: Andy Reid gets hilarious Christmas gift from Chiefs

December 24, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Andy Reid on the sideline

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs were in a celebratory mood after Saturday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, and that showed with their postgame gift for head coach Andy Reid.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce presented Reid with a wrapped Christmas gift in the locker room, with instructions from the team to open it. Reid did so, and the Chiefs posted a rather priceless video of the moment.

The players went all-out for this one. Wrapping a giant cheeseburger in a Nike shoebox is a pretty great move, and seemed to have Reid genuinely caught off-guard.

Reid has never been shy about professing his love for a good cheeseburger. You may recall that it was all he wanted after he won the Super Bowl in 2020, so the Chiefs came up big with the gift here.

Reid will also appreciate that the Chiefs continue to keep pace with the Bills in the record for the best record in the AFC. He might still prefer the cheeseburger, though.

Andy ReidKansas City Chiefs
.

