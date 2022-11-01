Andy Reid has great answer about his favorite Halloween candy

Andy Reid loves his food, and he is not shy about that fact.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach was asked Monday about his favorite Halloween candy. The 64-year-old coach did not let everyone down.

Reid mentioned Mr. Goodbar and shared a great line.

“Seems like every-time I walk past Mr. Goodbar he calls me and says ‘Andy, come eat me,'” Reid said, via Aaron Ladd.

That is great, and it’s classic Andy Reid.

Who doesn’t have a food where they feel like the item is calling out to them and telling them to come eat them? You stick a vegan (lactose intolerant) red velvet cupcake from Sprinkles within a 30-foot radius of me, and that little handfull of deliciousness doesn’t stand a chance.

As far as the popular Hershey’s trio, I’m a Krackel guy all the way. I just love that crunch.

