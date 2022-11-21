Andy Reid makes funny admission about game-winning play

The Kansas City Chiefs won another dramatic game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, and it turns out Andy Reid called on a familiar play to beat them.

The Chiefs’ 30-27 win had a lot of similarities to Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime victory in Week 15 of the 2021 season. In fact, Reid admitted that the Chiefs used the same play in both games to score a go-ahead touchdown with Travis Kelce.

Andy Reid confirming that the Kelce game winning TD was the same play they ran to beat the Chargers last year too — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) November 21, 2022

Reid added that there was a bit of motion added, but otherwise, the two plays were fundamentally the same. This is how it looked Sunday night:

Mahomes and Kelce have done it again! 📺: #KCvsLAC on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/arbJ1PQ30A pic.twitter.com/PxUuwshbn6 — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2022

Here is last year’s game-winner, and the similarities are obvious:

There are enough differences here to fool the Chargers, but that’s a pretty rough thing to be on the wrong end of.

Kelce’s score Sunday night was his third touchdown reception of the game, even though it lacked the celebration of one of his previous ones. The Chargers have to be sick of him at this point.