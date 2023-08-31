Andy Reid once got idea for touchdown play from janitor

Andy Reid is a football junkie and always looking for new ideas. He’s so receptive to new concepts that he once used a play given to him by a janitor.

Reid visited with former defensive end Chris Long on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast for an episode that was released on Tuesday. During the episode, Reid told Long about the time the coach used a play given to him by a janitor at the Green Bay Packers’ facility.

“I took one from a janitor one time in Green Bay. … We had a janitor. It was a mom-and-pop group that cleaned our facility forever and then they worked gameday. This guy kept telling me — he was the owner of the company and the father of the family — he goes, ‘I got this play for you.’ He kept telling me this over and over. Finally I said, ‘OK, here’s a card, draw up the play.’ And he drew up the play, and I go, ‘dang, that’s pretty good,'” Reid recalled.

“We called the play just before halftime, and it scored!”

Andy Reid once used a JANITOR'S play design in a game…and it WORKED! #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/mXYdgY8bi7 — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) August 30, 2023

As far as ideas go, Reid says “we’ll take it from anywhere.”

Reid is regarded as an offensive genius. His teams in Philadelphia and Kansas City have had tremendous success, and many quarterbacks have performed at high levels under Reid’s leadership. His quest to continue learning and getting ideas likely is a big reason for his success.

How many other coaches would be willing to hear an idea for a play from a janitor?

Chiefs fans, you’ll love this Andy Reid cheeseburger shirt. Reid loves his cheeseburgers, and you can wear it. This makes a perfect gift for you or a friend. You can buy it here.