Andy Reid shares his 3 keys to life

Andy Reid is an affable fellow in addition to being an excellent head football coach. What makes him operate that way? He recently shared his three keys to life.

Monday was the Super Bowl Opening Night, where both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met with the media. Reid was asked by a reporter for his three keys to live by. The Chiefs head coach wasted no time sharing his list.

Ladies and gentlemen, Andy Reid's three keys to live by:

1) Rock the Tommy Bahama

2) Eat some cheeseburgers

3) Be happy

That’s it, those are the keys.

That’s a pretty simple list. For those who don’t know, Tommy Bahama is a clothing brand noted for its island vibes. Reid, of course, is well known for wearing his Hawaiian shirts.

Is anyone enjoying life more than Reid?

