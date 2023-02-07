 Skip to main content
Andy Reid shares his 3 keys to life

February 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Andy Reid on the sideline

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid against the New England Patriots during the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Reid is an affable fellow in addition to being an excellent head football coach. What makes him operate that way? He recently shared his three keys to life.

Monday was the Super Bowl Opening Night, where both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles met with the media. Reid was asked by a reporter for his three keys to live by. The Chiefs head coach wasted no time sharing his list.

1) Rock the Tommy Bahama

2) Eat some cheeseburgers

3) Be happy

That’s it, those are the keys.

That’s a pretty simple list. For those who don’t know, Tommy Bahama is a clothing brand noted for its island vibes. Reid, of course, is well known for wearing his Hawaiian shirts.

Is anyone enjoying life more than Reid?

