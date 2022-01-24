Andy Reid had incredible message for Patrick Mahomes late in game

Andy Reid delivered an incredible message to Patrick Mahomes late in their Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Chiefs were down 36-33 after allowing the Bills to score a touchdown with 13 seconds left. KC was not deterred. They drove into field goal range and made a kick to tie the game and send it to OT, where they won 42-36.

Reid was asked during his postgame press conference after the win what kind of message he delivers to his quarterback Patrick Mahomes during such a “grim” situation.

Reid broke out a legendary quote and said “when it’s grim, be the Grim Reaper.”

"When it's grim be the Grim Reaper." Andy Reid on what he said to Patrick Mahomes when they were down late in the game. pic.twitter.com/kIIj2rdqOL — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 24, 2022

Of course, it’s easier to say that when you have Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce on your side, not to mention all three of your timeouts. It’s amazing what one team can accomplish in 13 seconds in comparison to what another team did with 14 seconds.

That’s also a reminder to us about a big mistake made by the Bills that should have removed the scythe from the Reaper’s hand.

